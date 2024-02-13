USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,943 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.85. 894,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

