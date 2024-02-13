Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 20.7 %

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 540.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

