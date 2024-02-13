Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 1,196,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,920. The firm has a market cap of $480.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 904,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 475,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 372,140 shares in the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

