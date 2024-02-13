First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after buying an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.49. 189,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,978. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,778 shares of company stock valued at $48,435,714 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

