Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.91

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.91 and last traded at $183.86, with a volume of 545733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after acquiring an additional 361,856 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

