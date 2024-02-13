Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 552.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $2,531,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 268.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

