FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.38. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4,260,693 shares trading hands.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $625.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.79.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.