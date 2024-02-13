FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.38. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4,260,693 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $625.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.79.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
