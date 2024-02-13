First National Advisers LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $55.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,735.23. 103,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,504.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,210.71. The company has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,382.54 and a twelve month high of $3,844.76.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

