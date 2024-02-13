First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,025,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,617 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 292,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,558. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

