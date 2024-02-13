Piper Sandler Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $268.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $254.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Arista Networks stock traded down $18.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,510. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

