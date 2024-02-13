Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $280.88

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $280.88, but opened at $257.89. Arista Networks shares last traded at $262.42, with a volume of 2,369,973 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.61.

Arista Networks Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

