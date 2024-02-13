Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,515,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,663. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

