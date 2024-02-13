First National Advisers LLC Acquires 5,103 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 210,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

