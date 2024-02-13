OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Up 2.2%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 2,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 75,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $834.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 943,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,547,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 233,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the second quarter worth $9,514,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $7,816,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.