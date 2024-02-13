McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Up 1.6%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $502.87 and last traded at $502.23. Approximately 90,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 770,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

Get McKesson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.82 and its 200 day moving average is $452.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.58 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.