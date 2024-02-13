Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Price Up 2%

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.83 and last traded at $230.42. 110,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 308,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TM

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day moving average of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,469,000 after acquiring an additional 54,582 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.