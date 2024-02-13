Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.46

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.46 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 67432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Global Partners Stock Up 3.7 %

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 71.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $341,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,276.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,317,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

