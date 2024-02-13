B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 9.7%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 242,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,022,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $578.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 30,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $636,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,778,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,913,350.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

