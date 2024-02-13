Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Trading Down 9.9%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.65 and last traded at $89.10. 92,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 207,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.85.

Otter Tail Trading Down 8.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,625,000 after buying an additional 603,721 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 185,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 181,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

