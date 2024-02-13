Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $145.67, with a volume of 154862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.59.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 510,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

