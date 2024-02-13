SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.56. 2,661,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,455. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $505.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $384.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

