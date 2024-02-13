Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 20%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 914,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 541,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

EXAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $743.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

