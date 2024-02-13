Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 20%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 914,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 541,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia Trading Down 18.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $743.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

