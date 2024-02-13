SPC Financial Inc. Has $25.94 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.77% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $25,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA remained flat at $50.53 on Tuesday. 1,112,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,291. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

