Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Increased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 864.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,294 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $61,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,836,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,435. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
