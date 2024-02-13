Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 10.3%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.36. 4,805,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,001,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AFRM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,537,000 after purchasing an additional 213,421 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.