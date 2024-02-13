Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 7.2%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Guild alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Guild

Guild Trading Up 4.9 %

Insider Transactions at Guild

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 78.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guild by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.