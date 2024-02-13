New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 200,956 shares.The stock last traded at $3.25 and had previously closed at $3.34.

New Found Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Found Gold by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,805,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 348,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Found Gold by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Found Gold by 1,387.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in New Found Gold by 39.9% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

