New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 200,956 shares.The stock last traded at $3.25 and had previously closed at $3.34.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
