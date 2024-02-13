Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184,469 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.87. 697,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,182. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

