First National Advisers LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 2,918,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454,485. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

