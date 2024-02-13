Watchman Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 835,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,903,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 9.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,170,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,428. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

