Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Boeing worth $194,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Shares of BA traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.51. 2,672,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,571,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

