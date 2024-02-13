Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 785,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. 67,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,949,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after acquiring an additional 809,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after acquiring an additional 357,899 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,790,000 after acquiring an additional 344,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Recommended Stories

