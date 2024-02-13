Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 177.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,800,000 after purchasing an additional 596,625 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 5,475,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,852,628. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $73.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

