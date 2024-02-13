First National Advisers LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,651,000 after buying an additional 1,106,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.94. 1,277,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 68.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

