Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 9.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.14. 11,536,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 53,450,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

