ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. 3,917,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,009,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several brokerages have commented on CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $865.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

