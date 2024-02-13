SPC Financial Inc. Has $16.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.91. 877,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,182. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

