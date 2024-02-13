iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Stock Holdings Cut by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 215,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,754. The company has a market capitalization of $862.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

