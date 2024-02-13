iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2,822.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147,395 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.48. The stock had a trading volume of 334,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $134.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

