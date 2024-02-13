SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,829,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,849. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.