Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 847,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,732,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $567.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 606,347 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 558,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 439,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

