Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.57. 98,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 461,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Xometry Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,567. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

