First National Advisers LLC Acquires 10,435 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 192.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.13. 2,559,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.