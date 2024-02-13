First National Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,271,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $252,221,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.0 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.39. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.