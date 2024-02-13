First National Advisers LLC Buys 5,372 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 131,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $152.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.78.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

