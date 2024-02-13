First National Advisers LLC Purchases 5,328 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $143.95. The company had a trading volume of 800,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,640. The firm has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

