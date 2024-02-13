First National Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CME traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.03. 762,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.