Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $6.72 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE COP opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

