NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

NextPlay Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NextPlay Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. NextPlay Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.