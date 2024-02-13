Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Medigus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.41% of Medigus worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Medigus alerts:

Medigus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 4,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.